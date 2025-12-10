Clutch And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Suffer No Evil Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity will join forces next spring for the "Suffer No Evil U.S. Tour 2026. Clutch - who have been working on the follow-up to 2022's "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach" - will also be joined by openers JD Pinkus.

"To all the free thinkers and beer drinkers!," says Corrosion Of Conformity. "It's gonna be a busy 2026 for us all. The new album is coming your way and we can't wait to get this one out there!! In addition to a string of headline dates and festivals, we are pleased to announce this run of gigs with our good buddies in Clutch. Gonna be a blast as always! See ya on the horizon."

Clutch is currently playing shows across Europe and will finish 2025 with a series of UK dates. View ticket information and the 2026 tour schedule here.

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