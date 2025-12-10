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Clutch And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Suffer No Evil Tour

By Bruce Henne | Published: December 10, 2025
Clutch And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Suffer No Evil Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity will join forces next spring for the "Suffer No Evil U.S. Tour 2026. Clutch - who have been working on the follow-up to 2022's "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach" - will also be joined by openers JD Pinkus.

"To all the free thinkers and beer drinkers!," says Corrosion Of Conformity. "It's gonna be a busy 2026 for us all. The new album is coming your way and we can't wait to get this one out there!! In addition to a string of headline dates and festivals, we are pleased to announce this run of gigs with our good buddies in Clutch. Gonna be a blast as always! See ya on the horizon."

Clutch is currently playing shows across Europe and will finish 2025 with a series of UK dates. View ticket information and the 2026 tour schedule here.

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