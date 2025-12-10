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Former Falling In Reverse Guitarist Max Georgiev Returns With 'Believe In You'

By Michael Angulia | Published: December 10, 2025
Former Falling In Reverse Guitarist Max Georgiev Returns With 'Believe In You'

Former Falling In Reverse guitarist Max Georgiev has released a music video for his new single "Believe in You", which is the title track from his new EP of original songs.

Max had this to say about the track, "'Believe In You' is a song about finding the courage to carry on. This is dedicated to anyone who has ever needed help or support, and to those who have offered it to someone else."

We were sent these details: After recording in Nashville at Sienna Studios with producer Kile Odell (Papa Roach, Nothing More) and singer Jaycee Clark, the band headed to New York to collaborate with video director Tom Flynn (Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage).

Max is best recognized as the lead guitarist of Falling In Reverse from 2018 until 2024. Prior to that he played with Escape The Fate, New Years Day, and Gemini Syndrome.

He attended the world renowned classical music camp Domaine Forget in 2006 & 07 to study under Roland Dyens, whom Guitar World Magazine voted in the Top 100 greatest players of all time.

In 2016, Max recorded a classical guitar solo album called Exorcism: Chapter One.

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, he moved to Los Angeles in January of 2015 to join Westfield Massacre with Tommy Vext and Doc Coyle who shortly after joined Bad Wolves.

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Former Falling In Reverse Guitarist Max Georgiev Returns With 'Believe In You'

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