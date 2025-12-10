Ozzy Osbourne And Billy Morrison Limited Edition Picture Disc Announced

Billy Morrison will be releasing a limited edition 180g vinyl picture disc featuring his collaborations with Ozzy Osbourne on January 9th. TLG|ZOID shared these details:

The release brings together both smash hits, "Gods of Rock N Roll" (featuring Steve Stevens and a beautiful score by Fred Coury) and "Crack Cocaine" (featuring Steve Stevens), united on one brilliantly crafted, art-forward vinyl.

Billy Morrison shares: "I feel so incredibly fortunate to have been able to work with my best friend on those last two songs, CRACK COCAINE and GODS OF ROCK N ROLL, that when the idea of a picture disc vinyl with all the versions on it came up, thanks to my guys at TLG |ZOID, I jumped at the idea. We already had the wonderful cover shots that our photographer, Jane Stuart, had taken throughout the process of both releases, and I remember as a kid just loving the idea of a vinyl record with images on the actual vinyl! It was a no brainer, and a truly wonderful way to close out that chapter with a tip of the hat to Ozzy and the two amazing songs that we did together. I will always be able to watch that video of GODS, when Steve Stevens and I are belly laughing with Ozzy in the studio and hold that close as a treasured memory."

Related Stories

Watch The Who the F**K is Billy Morrison? Short Film

Billy Morrison, Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt Share 'Becoming' Video

Billy Morrison Recruits Sully Erna And Nuno Bettencourt For 'Becoming'

Billy Morrison Recruits Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt For 'Becoming'

News > Billy Morrison