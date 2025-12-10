Ozzy Osbourne And Billy Morrison Limited Edition Picture Disc Announced

Billy Morrison will be releasing a limited edition 180g vinyl picture disc featuring his collaborations with Ozzy Osbourne on January 9th. TLG|ZOID shared these details:
The release brings together both smash hits, "Gods of Rock N Roll" (featuring Steve Stevens and a beautiful score by Fred Coury) and "Crack Cocaine" (featuring Steve Stevens), united on one brilliantly crafted, art-forward vinyl.
Billy Morrison shares: "I feel so incredibly fortunate to have been able to work with my best friend on those last two songs, CRACK COCAINE and GODS OF ROCK N ROLL, that when the idea of a picture disc vinyl with all the versions on it came up, thanks to my guys at TLG |ZOID, I jumped at the idea. We already had the wonderful cover shots that our photographer, Jane Stuart, had taken throughout the process of both releases, and I remember as a kid just loving the idea of a vinyl record with images on the actual vinyl! It was a no brainer, and a truly wonderful way to close out that chapter with a tip of the hat to Ozzy and the two amazing songs that we did together. I will always be able to watch that video of GODS, when Steve Stevens and I are belly laughing with Ozzy in the studio and hold that close as a treasured memory."
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