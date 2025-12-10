Steve Perry Gets Animated For 'This Christmas' Video

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a new animated music video for "This Christmas", which comes from his latest Christmas album, 'The Season 3'.
The album arrived last November as an expanded edition of his original 2021 album "The Season" and now features six new tracks including "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Let It Snow", as well as the duet with his father Ray Perry, "Call Me Irresponsible".
Both versions feature Steve taking on Christmas classics like "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Silver Bells", "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", and more.
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