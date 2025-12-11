Axel Rudi Pell Shares Title Track To New Album 'Ghost Town'

Axel Rudi Pell has shared a lyric video for his brand new single "Ghost Town". The song is the title track to his just announced forthcoming album that is set to be released on March 20th.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: You need neither encyclopedia nor satnav to enjoy the music of Bochum-based guitarist, composer, and band mastermind Axel Rudi Pell.

Because what applies to most successful musicians also goes for Pell: His songs are marked by his typical, unmistakable signature - a hybrid of powerful guitar riffs and catchy melodies, presented by a brilliant band consisting of American vocalist Johnny Gioeli, former Rainbow drummer Bobby Rondinelli, bassist Volker Krawczak, and keyboardist Ferdy Doernberg.

And although Pell has been wowing his fans with this impressive mix for well over 35 (!!!) years, his albums have always included a number of surprises and/or remarkable collaborations. His current studio offering, Ghost Town, is no exception. Axel Rudi Pell has added another 11 masterpieces to his long list of outstanding songs.

Among the songs one stands out: "Breaking Seals," featuring a sensational duet starring frontman Gioeli together with German metal legend Udo Dirkschneider. This collaboration is an absolute first in Pell's career and is additional proof of the great respect the guitarist enjoys among his fellow musicians.

Axel Rudi Pell produced the Ghost Town himself, with Tommy Geiger (Blind Guardian, Helloween), who was also in charge of the mix, providing valuable engineering support during the recording sessions at the Blind Guardian Studios in Grefrath.

The album's debut single "Ghost Town" is the perfect first representative of the new album: A haunting uptempo number, very catchy, very focused that brings to mind the style of early Rainbow classics.

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