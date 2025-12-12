David Coverdale Goes Offline Following Retirement From Music

Legendary Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has announced his "withdraw from social media" just weeks after he announcement his retirement from music.

He shared the following on Thursday (December 11th), "Ladies & Gentlemen, Boys & Girls, Brothers & Sisters Of The Snake... After over 20 fun-filled years of interacting online with all of you Snake People, first with the BBS on whitesnake.com & then onto Twitter ( those were the days ) Facebook, Instagram & Tik Tok...

"It's been a fab ride, but, along with the over 50 years in the music business, it's time for me to withdraw from social media to fully engage in sweet reflection on my career & my life & enjoy my retirement with my friends & my Beloved Family...

"It has been such a pleasure for me to interact with you all over the years...sharing music videos, funny memes, farts & giggles, tour info, Unboxings, Q & A with DC...Santa Snake...etc...

"Unforgettable, precious memories...& I thank each & everyone of you for your support & participation...

"What An Incredible Journey We've Shared Together!!! What A Magical Experience!!!

"Please take care of yourselves & know YOU are TRULY LOVED BEYOND MEASURE...

"Be Safe, Be Happy & Don't Let Anybody Make You Afraid...

"A Very Merry Christmas & Wonderful New Year To You & Yours From Me & Mine!!!

"Your Obedient Serpent, David Coverdale."

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