KMFDM Stream New Song 'OUBLIETTE'

KMFDM are streaming their brand new song 'OUBLIETTE'. The song is the first single from their forthcoming album "Enemy", which will arrive on February 6th.

Red Sand PR shared these details: From the French word 'oublier', meaning 'to forget', an oubliette is a dungeon with the only access being via a trapdoor in its ceiling. Perfect constructed from a captor's perspective, detection and escape are more or less impossible. "A place to be forgotten," the band simply state. "What nobody sees, nobody knows."

Kommanded by the songwriting and vocal power of Sascha 'Kapt'n K' Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli, and backed by the percussive onslaught of Andy Selway, KMFDM is now joined by London six-string slinger Tidor Nieddu bringing his own bold and vivid guitar flavours. Having hypnotised audiences on the band's 40th anniversary tour with her rendition of 'Professional Killer', Annabella Konietzko also appears with her own hit-list on the explosive 'YOU', marking her songwriting debut with the group.

Never a band to take the easy path, 'ENEMY' delivers some of KMFDM's most stylistically challenging and politically scathing material yet; from the dance/rock melodicism of 'OUBLIETTE' to the darkened grooves of 'CATCH & KILL', the satirical brute force thrash of 'OUTERNATIONAL INTERVENTION' to the vicious and hyperbolic industrial metal of 'L'ETAT', and the funky throb of 'VAMPYR' to the cheeky dub of 'STRAY BULLET 2.0'.

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