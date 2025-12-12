Singled Out: Staytus' The God, The Artist & The Creator

Industrial alt-rocker Staytus just released her new single "The God, The Artist & The Creator" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behing the track. Here is the story:

"The God, The Artist & The Creator" started with a very clear emotional center: it's a song about sex, desire, and the intoxicating pull between two people. I wanted it to feel vulnerable, melodic, and wrapped in a sense of mystery-like stepping into the heat of a moment that's intimate, consuming, and impossible to look away from. Before heading into the studio, I built the core structure of the track at home and collaborated with Patrick 'Embryo" Tapu, who created the noisy, waveshaper-driven guitar textures that became the song's sensual, shadowy foundation. Those tones helped define the mood immediately, giving the track a dark, shimmering edge even in its earliest form.

Walking into Revolver Studio to work with Grammy-winning producer Mikal Blue for the first time added a whole new dimension to the song. The studio's atmosphere-vintage instruments on the walls, focused interns setting the stage, and the weight of so many musical histories in the room-made the whole experience feel electric. Mikal understood the emotional tone right away and pushed it further, bringing intensity and nuance to the track with his mix of compression hardware, pedals, and production instincts. He gave the song a subtle nu-metal bite while still keeping its sensual, melodic core intact. Working with him made me feel more experimental, authentic, and confident in how I express emotion through sound.

This single also marks my first collaboration with drummer Jeff Friedl, whose energy changed everything in the best way. Jeff is charismatic and has a great sense of humor, and his rhythmic choices were exactly what the track needed-energetic, bouncy, groovy, and full of emotional movement. His drumming gave the song its pulse, that feeling of physical tension and release that mirrors the themes of desire running through the lyrics. He and Mikal clicked instantly in the studio, swapping stories and industry connections between takes, which brought a relaxed, collaborative vibe to the room. Guitarist Anthony Laurie of Thredge added additional atmospheric layers that blended seamlessly into the song's world. And photographer Jessica Christian (@Lovesquish) captured the behind-the-scenes moments, preserving the creative energy of the session.

The vocals were especially important for this track because so much of the emotion lives in subtlety. This song leans into softness rather than volume-an intimate, close-up melodic performance meant to feel almost like a whispered confession. We focused on capturing that quiet tension, letting the arrangement breathe around it rather than overpowering it.

By the end of the session, "The God, The Artist & The Creator" felt like a complete reflection of everything that happened in the studio: the chemistry, the intensity, the experimentation, and the shared understanding of what the song is about. I'm incredibly proud of how it came together, and I hope listeners can feel the desire, atmosphere, and emotional depth that shaped every layer of the track.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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