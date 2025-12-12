ZP Theart Retunes With First New Music in 13 Years 'Dark To Light'

Former Dragonforce and Skid Row vocalist ZP Theat has released a new song called "Dark To Light", which marks his first new music released in 13 years and return to music as a solo artist.

"This single marks my first solo release, and stepping into this new chapter has been incredibly energizing," Theart says. "I've been collaborating with the ridiculously talented Swiss writer and producer Syndrone and it has opened the door to a sound I've been wanting to explore for a long time. I'm beyond excited to reveal everything I have planned for you all in 2026. Merry f***ing Christmas!"

Atom Splitter sent over these details: ZP Theart has carved out one of the most distinctive vocal paths in modern metal. He first exploded onto the scene as the founding voice of DragonForce, shaping the band's trademark blend of turbo-charged guitars and sky-high melodies. Across albums like Valley of the Damned, Sonic Firestorm, Inhuman Rampage, and Ultra Beatdown, his vocals became the backbone of a sound that pushed the power metal group into the global spotlight and to RIAA Gold and Platinum certification. The era-defining anthem "Through the Fire and Flames" became a worldwide phenomenon, appearing in video games Guitar Hero III, Fortnite, and even the movie Minions 4, while their single "Heroes of Our Time" earned a Grammy nomination, cementing Theart as one of metal's most recognizable frontmen.

After his departure from DragonForce in 2010, Theart launched I AM I, exploring a more hard-rock-driven sound, and briefly joined NWBHM veterans Tank, adding his intensity to their 2015 album Valley of Tears.

In 2016, he surprised many by stepping into American hard rock as the new vocalist for Skid Row. Initially touring with the band, he became their official frontman in 2017 and spent several years performing internationally, injecting fresh energy into their revered live shows. He also ventured into gaming-inspired metal, lending his voice to Riot Games' virtual band Pentakill as the character Karthus on their 2014 album Smite and Ignite, proving his versatility across mediums.

Today, he shares the video for his new single "Dark to Light," which first new music in 13 years.

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