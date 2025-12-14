Armored Saint, Mike Muir, Riki Rachtman Lead KNAC 40th Anniversary Party Lineup

Legendary Southern California heavy metal radio station KNAC recently announcement their return to the airwaves and now they have announced an all-star 40th anniversary party.

The special show will be taking place at the Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood on January 8th and will be hosted by Riki Rachtman of Headbangers Ball. The show will benefit the Rock Against MS Foundation.

The announced lineup will include Armored Saint, Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies), Wendy Dio, Once Bitten (JRGW's Band), Love/Hate, Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat), Doug Aldrich (Dead Daisies/Dio/Hurricane), Jaime St. James (Black N' Blue), Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Georg Dolivo (Rhino Bucket), Little Ceasar, Odin and more still to be announced. Get tickets here

VQPR sent these additional details The original purveyors of Pure Rock return: Thrasher , Long Paul , Gonzo Greg , Dangerous Darren , Philthy Phil , Stew , Jack Trash , Gregg Steele ... and more maniacs still loading in.

Expect no rules, no fluff, no corporate radio BS; just rock lifers telling legendary stories, surprise performances, and an all-star L.A. jam that'll peel the chrome off your skull.

When KNAC Hit the Airwaves, Rock Grew Teeth. On January 8, 1986, KNAC 105.5 FM unleashed "Pure Rock" and detonated the music world. While the suits played it safe, KNAC kicked the doors off the hinges and went all-hard-rock, all-the-time, long before anyone had the guts to do it.

Related Stories

Famed KNAC Returning To The FM Dial On Halloween

Brantley Gilbert Recruits Ashley Cooke For 'Over When We're Sober'

News > KNAC