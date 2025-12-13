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Badfinger Guitarist Joey Molland Dead At 77 - 2025 In Review

12-13-2025
Badfinger Guitarist Joey Molland Dead At 77 - 2025 In Review

Badfinger Guitarist Joey Molland Dead At 77 was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock: Joey Molland, who was the final surviving original member of the legendary and influential band Badfinger died late Saturday, March 1st, according to his Facebook page. He was 77.

The admin for the Facebook page shared the sad news about the passing of the iconic guitarist this morning, writing, "Well, the day we never wanted to see has arrived. Joey (Joseph Charles) Molland passed away last night, surrounded by Mary, his two sons, and other family members at 11:39pm CST"

A. few hours later the following was also shared, "The Ham estate - Are sorry to hear about the death of Joey Molland. Our condolences to his family at this difficult time . Anne, Petera and Luca."

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