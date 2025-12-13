Billy Idol Celebrates 2025 Tour With 'Too Much Fun' Video

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is celebrating his 2025 tour with a new video for "Too Much Fun" from his album, "Dream Into It."
Directed by Harsh Patel, the video features footage captured at a number of venues, including Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Bridgestone Arena, Budweiser Stage, Wembley OVO Arena, Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks, Greek Theater, and The Forum.
Idol closed out the tour with a November 30 show in Mexico City. "We really had too much fun!," says Idol. "From the 'Dream Into It' album to 'It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!' - thank you all for an incredible year."
"Too Much Fun" originally appeared on Idol's ninth studio album; the project - which featured guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills - marked the rocker's first new music since a pair of EP's (2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage") while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."
Stream the new "Too Much Fun" video here
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