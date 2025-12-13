.

Billy Idol Celebrates 2025 Tour With 'Too Much Fun' Video

Bruce Henne | 12-13-2025
Billy Idol Celebrates 2025 Tour With 'Too Much Fun' Video

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is celebrating his 2025 tour with a new video for "Too Much Fun" from his album, "Dream Into It."

Directed by Harsh Patel, the video features footage captured at a number of venues, including Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Bridgestone Arena, Budweiser Stage, Wembley OVO Arena, Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks, Greek Theater, and The Forum.

Idol closed out the tour with a November 30 show in Mexico City. "We really had too much fun!," says Idol. "From the 'Dream Into It' album to 'It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!' - thank you all for an incredible year."

"Too Much Fun" originally appeared on Idol's ninth studio album; the project - which featured guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart of the Kills - marked the rocker's first new music since a pair of EP's (2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage") while also doubling as his first full-length album since 2014's "Kings & Queens Of The Underground."

Stream the new "Too Much Fun" video here

Related Stories
Billy Idol Releases 'John Wayne' Video With Alison Mosshart

Watch Billy Idol Rock American Music Awards And Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Billy Idol To Be Honored At 52nd American Music Awards

Billy Idol And Steve Stevens React To Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden, Billy Idol and Oasis Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2026

News > Billy Idol

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Blood, Sweat & Tears Vocalist David Clayton-Thomas Dead At 84- The Rolling Stones Premiere 'Jealous Lover' Video- Global Beatles Day Celebrated With Upgraded Video- more

Day In Country

Hear Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina'- Miranda Lambert Announces New Album 'Crisco'- Koe Wetzel Expands 'The Night Champion' With 5 New Songs- more

Day In Pop

Sienna Spiro's My House World Tour Sells Out Instantly- beabadoobee Announces New Album And Arena Tour- Sam Smith Announces New Album- more

Reviews

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmount Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Latest News

Blood, Sweat & Tears Vocalist David Clayton-Thomas Dead At 84

The Rolling Stones Premiere 'Jealous Lover' Video

Global Beatles Day Celebrated With Upgraded Video

Joy Division Releasing Their First-Ever Official Collection Of Live Concert Recordings

Whitesnake Classic 1980s Albums Set For Special Reissue

Watch Semisonic's 'Don't Give Up Yet' Video

The Maine Share '3:31' Video

Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon - The Live Concert Album Coming