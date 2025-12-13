Capsize Release 'The Fracture' Video

Capsize have released a self-shot music video for their comeback single "The Fracture," which they released last month. Atom Splitter shared these details: The song, produced by Matt Good (From First To Last, Asking Alexandria), twists melody and misery into one - a dark anthem that reminds everyone why people can't seem to look away.

"This song is about taking responsibility for everything in my life, even the things that are out of my control," Daniel Wand previously share about the song's meaning. "I've found holding myself accountable is the only way I've been able to make sense of the aftermath when things fall apart in any category of life.

"It's about feeling empty from it, and still trying to find some kind of light at the end of the tunnel by being candid about internal struggle. More than anything, I hope it connects with people who can find it relatable, who stuck in their own self-destructive cycles and helps them feel less alone in what they're going through and maybe taking on a similar route to process what they're are going through."

As for the accompanying visual, Wand says, "Maintaining full creative control has always been essential for us. By filming and editing 'The Fracture' ourselves, we were able to shape the visual identity exactly as we envisioned it. Although we've produced in-house content before, this video represents a new level of intention and execution, and we're incredibly proud to share it."

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