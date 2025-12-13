Iron Maiden Expand 2026 Run For Your Lives World Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden has expanded its Run For Your Lives World Tour with the addition of dates in Central & South America. In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, the band will be performing at stadiums across the region in 2026.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this Run For Your Lives Tour to Latin America next year," says Steve Harris. "It's no secret that some of our most passionate fans are to be found across Central and South America and our relationship with them is something very special. We absolutely love playing there and know that everyone at these shows is going to have a brilliant time - including all of us in the band for sure! We've got a long history in that part of the world going right back to 1985, and to be heading back there with this setlist and production is really exciting, especially as we are able to visit so many countries on this leg of the tour. We can't wait to see you all next year!"

"This whole tour has been such great fun," added Bruce Dickinson. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too! We've got all the big ones from that early period including Hallowed, Run To The Hills, Phantom, Trooper, Number Of The Beast, Killers, Powerslave, 2 Minutes, Wasted Years... and some of them we haven't played there in over 20 years!! Plus there's some real epics including my particular favourites Rime of the Ancient Mariner and Seventh Son... We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn't for a 50th birthday party!"

View the tour schedule and get ticket details for the new dates here.

Related Stories

Paul Di'Anno Live Album Previewed With 'Phantom Of The Opera' Performance

Paul Di'Anno's Battlezone Remaster 'Fighting Back' For 40th Anniversary

Iron Maiden Launch 2026 Run For Your Lives World Tour

Iron Maiden Preview Run For Your Lives World Tour

News > Iron Maiden

Share this article: