Motley Crue Postponed Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons - 2025 In Review

Motley Crue Postponed Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock: Motley Crue have announced that they have postponed their Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM after frontman Vince Neil's doctors advised him that he needed a medical procedure.

The nature of the procedure was not revealed by the band. As a result, the residency will now be taking place in September instead of the original planned run of March 28th through April 19th.

Vince had this to say, procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil's doctors. Said Neil: "To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know ".

His bandmates, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5, added,"Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime".

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