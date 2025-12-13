Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'? - 2025 In Review

Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'? was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock: As we approached the anniversary of the tragic death of guitar icon Randy Rhoads, we take a little more lighthearted look back to discover that his influence may have extended to popularizing a term synonymous with heavy metal - "headbangers".
Rhoads is best known as the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne's post Black Sabbath solo band, Blizzard of Ozz. But prior to joining Ozzy's outfit, he first gained notoriety on the Sunset Strip music scene with Quiet Riot.
It took many years for Quiet Riot to breakout from that scene to the national stage, where they made history as the band to earn the first Billboard No. 1 for a heavy metal album with "Metal Health", and although Randy was not with the band for that album, he may have inspired a key part of the title track's chorus, "Bang Your Head".
Andrew Klein, the co-author of the Randy Rhoads Coffee Table Book, revealed during an extensive Q&A with a popular Randy Rhoads Facebook group, that Carlos Cavazo, Randy's replacement in Quiet Riot, credits Randy with coining the term "headbangers".
We also learn that Rhoads was supposed to appear on the song "Thunderbird", the ballad from the "Metal Health" album that Quiet Riot would later play in tribute to Randy. Klein told Dave Wight, the administrator of the group, "[Randy] was scheduled to play guitar on the song 'Thunderbird' before he died. That song was written before he died, and he was supposed to play on it (for the Metal Health album).
"During my interview with Carlos Cavazo, he said that it was Randy who coined the phrase 'Head Bangers' while speaking with Kevin DuBrow on the phone. Randy was talking about the kids in the audience at Ozzy shows and Randy called them 'Headbangers' because of the way they moved their heads during the concert.
"Kevin thought it was a cool idea for a song title and that is where 'Bang Your Head' came from, which became the first metal album to reach #1 on Billboard."
You can read more of the Q&A, including previous excerpts here.
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