Rush Reunion Highlighted South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release - 2025 In Review

Rush Reunion Highlighted South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock: (Kayos) On April 18, 2025, Mercury Studios will release a 3LP package of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert.
Recorded over two nights on August 9 and 10, 2022 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, this concert features performances from South Park creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, along with Primus and Ween. Also included is a special performance of "Closer to The Heart" with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from the band Rush.
Featuring performances of fan favorites from the South Park TV series, films "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut", "Team America: World Police" and "Cannibal! The Musical", this triple LP spans the creative life of Trey Parker and Matt Stone with help from Primus and Ween.
Previously released for April 2024's Record Store Day as an individually numbered limited edition "Towelie Blue" 3LP package, the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert was one of the hottest titles for RSD, with copies selling out at most retailers within minutes of opening. This new version will be available to all retailers and is being pressed on black vinyl.
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