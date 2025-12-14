The Dandy Warhols Cover The Cure, Dylan, Gang of Four And More on New Album

The Dandy Warhols have shared their take on the Violent Femmes' "Kiss Me", as the first offering from their forthcoming cover album "PIN UPS," which will arrive on March 20, 2026 and will include covers from such legendary and venerable artists as The Cure, Gang of Four, The Clash, Bob Dylan, and The Beatles.
ReyBee shared these details: "We've been talking for years now about getting as many of the covers we've done for specific territories together and releasing them for all to hear. It's finally happening," says Zia McCabe.
Released today concurrently with the album's announcement, single "Kiss Off" sees Zia standing in for Violent Femmes' Gordan Gano, adding a bit of bratty flair against a '50s mod backdrop. "I'm especially excited that we're releasing our cover of Violent Femmes' 'Kiss Off' for the first time," she says. "I can't believe this gem has just been sitting in a hard drive for years!" Adds Courtney Taylor-Taylor, "For reminiscing, this record is one of my favorites!"
Among the re-sketches of fabled singles and deep cuts culled from fellow musicians who the band admire and honor are a surf-guitar-flavored "Goo Goo Muck" (The Cramps), a percolating pop version of "Cherry Bomb" (The Runaways), and a faithful and twangy backporch rendition of "You Ain't Going Nowhere (Easy Chair)" (The Byrds).
"These are some of our favorite songs, or songs by our favorite bands, or just songs we admired," explains Peter G. Holmstrom about their eclectic collection. While some are unreleased gems such as "Ripple" (Grateful Dead) and "Jet Boy" (New York Dolls), others are collected from various tribute records, bonus tracks, and B-sides. "Of course, hours after Michael Jackson died, the phone calls started coming in saying 'I guess you guys have to cover 'Blackbird' now'," he laughs, pointing out their respectfully hazy and mesmerizingly psychedelic cover of The Beatles signature classic.
As much as it is a tribute to the songs they love, it also serves as a love letter to many of the artists who are not only peers but friends as well. "Nearly every band we cover on here are friends of ours or artists we have had a meaningful experience with," Courtney says. "Looking over all the songs again however, I am noticing that we never met the artists from the '60s. Weird."
Side One
Cherry Bomb - The Runaways
What We All Want - Gang Of Four
Primary - The Cure
Kiss Off - Violent Femmes
Goo Goo Muck - The Cramps
Rain - The Cult
Side Two
Straight To Hell - The Clash
Sister Golden Hair - America
Lay Lady Lay - Bob Dylan
Ripple - The Grateful Dead
You Ain't Going Nowhere (Easy Chair) - The Byrds
Blackbird - The Beatles
Side Three
The Beautiful People - Marilyn Manson
Love Song - The Damned
Jet Boy - New York Dolls
She Sells Sanctuary - The Cult
Inside The Outside - Love And Rockets
The Dandy Warhols To Perform With The Oregon Symphony At Sounds Like Portland Festival
The Dandy Warhols Celebrate 30th Anniversary With the 'Rock Remaker' Remix EP
The Dandy Warhols Share 'Musta Always Been A Thing' Short Film
Slash Rocks The Dandy Warhols' 'I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem'
Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set- Five Finger Death Punch Hearld 'Legacy' With 'De Oppresso Liber' Video- more
Alan Jackson Says Denise Is 'Still The One' With New Single- Hear Gretchen Wilson And 'Ella Langley's 'Here For The Party'- Hear Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina'- more
SOMBR's 'My Body Isn't Ready' Video- Carly Rae Jepsen Previews 'Day and Night' Album With 'On Wires' Video- Sienna Spiro's World Tour Sells Out Instantly- more
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmount Scottsdale Princess
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Hear BABYMETAL's 'Metal Forth (Deluxe Edition) '
Morrissey Releases 'Deluxe Notre-Dame' EP
I Prevail and Amira Elfeky Team Up With 'Paradise'
Stream Masterplan's 'Metalmorphosis'
Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set
Five Finger Death Punch Hearld 'Legacy' With 'De Oppresso Liber' Video
Watch The Bends' 'Seasons Change' Video
Singled Out: CA in LA's Clarity