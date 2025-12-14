The Who's Roger Daltrey Officially Knighted

(hennemusic) Legendary frontman for The Who, Sir Roger Daltrey was knighted by HRH The Prince of Wales during a December 10 ceremony at Windsor Castle. Sir Roger told the press after the investiture ceremony that he is accepting the honour on behalf of all those at the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He said the knighthood is an "incredible honour", adding: "For me, it's a double honour because I'm getting it for my work with Teenage Cancer Trust. "So personally, it's wonderful. But for Teenage Cancer Trust, I'm accepting it on behalf of all those people who may never get an honour and without whom we never would have made the success we have made of our charity. It's important to me that I make them realize they are really appreciated."

"It is an incredible honour," he added. "I was born in the Second World War and grew up in the streets in London, so for a kid like me, achieving this, it's a dream."

"It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust," shared Daltrey when the news was first announced in June.

Get more reaction from Daltrey about the honour here.

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