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What If Ozzy Osbourne Sang Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas'?

12-13-2025
What If Ozzy Osbourne Sang Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas'?

Rock fans just got the Christmas cover they didn't know they needed with Ozzy Osbourne styled vocal take on the pop superstar Mariah Carey's holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas".

The cover rendition comes courtesy Anthony Vincent aka Ten Second Songs, who was challenged by a fan on his popular YouTube channel to give the pop Christmas classic a makeover featuring the vocal style of the late legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne.

Vincent says in the introduction to the video, "It's been a rough year. We lost a legend, so I'm going to do this with the utmost respect. Rest in peace, Ozzy Osbourne."

Stream the video below or the song via major services here

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