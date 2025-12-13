What If Ozzy Osbourne Sang Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas'?

Rock fans just got the Christmas cover they didn't know they needed with Ozzy Osbourne styled vocal take on the pop superstar Mariah Carey's holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas".
The cover rendition comes courtesy Anthony Vincent aka Ten Second Songs, who was challenged by a fan on his popular YouTube channel to give the pop Christmas classic a makeover featuring the vocal style of the late legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne.
Vincent says in the introduction to the video, "It's been a rough year. We lost a legend, so I'm going to do this with the utmost respect. Rest in peace, Ozzy Osbourne."
Stream the video below or the song via major services here
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