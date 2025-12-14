ZZ Top Announce The Big One Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced a 2026 US leg of "The Big One!" tour, taking place in addition to their recently-revealed joint "Dos Amigos Tour" with Dwight Yoakam.
Shows for the two US series will overlap between late March and the end of May, with events starting March 21st with ZZ Top's appearance at the Outlaws & Legends Music Festival in Abilene, Texas.
"We've been spending a lot of time on the road and the more we're out there, the more it feels like home," says Billy Gibbons. "Our philosophy is to keep on keeping on because, simply put, we've been having a good time and see no reason to stop. It's great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!"
View the tour dates and get ticket details here.
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