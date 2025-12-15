(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2025 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.
In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2025 starting Monday, December 15.
Finalists for the 16th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
"Live performances and expanded reissues of classic records regularly appeared on the hennemusic Hot 10 this year," says publisher Bruce Henne, "as rockers marked important career milestone anniversaries."
Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards winners include AC/DC, Peter Frampton, Motley Crue, Van Halen, KISS, and Journey, among others.
The 2025 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Wednesday, December 24 at hennemusic.com. Get more details here.
2025 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins
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