Ghost's Tobias Forge Explained Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him - 2025 In Review

Ghost's Tobias Forge Explained Ozzy's Phenomenal Impact On Him was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge will be one of the special guests at Ozzy's Osbourne's Back To The Beginning Concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England this summer and the vocalist revealed what an impact the Sabbath legend had on him as a singer.
The concert will be taking place on July 5th at Villa Park and will not only feature Ozzy Osbourne's final concert performance, it will also include a reunion of the original lineup of his legendary group Black Sabbath.
Forge was asked about his participation in the concert during an appearance on HardDrive XL with Lou Brutus. Tobias shared, "I grew up in the '80s, so Ozzy was more prevalent [than his former band Black Sabbath], I guess, in presence because he was sort of, in media, he was just this over-the-top character whereas a lot of the stuff that that Black Sabbath was doing in the '80s I grew to love a lot later, with the exception of the Dio records, of course.
"But it took me some time to sort of like some of the '80s records with Black Sabbath, whereas now I'm a very, very wholistic in my worship. But Ozzy, obviously, as now obviously a singer, had a phenomenal impact on me.
"And, of course, everything that he was doing that was dark and haunting, and I guess I'm looking specifically at 'Bark At The Moon' and 'Diary Of A Madman', influenced me a lot."
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