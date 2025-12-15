Goose Celebrate Goosemas With Radiohead Cover

Goose have shared their cover of Radiohead's "Burn The Witch" that was captured during night one of their sold-out Goosemas shows this past weekend at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

Big Hassle Media sent over this recap of the weekend's festivities: Goose closed out their annual holiday tradition this weekend with Goosemas XII, a two-night sold-out, fully realized spectacle at Amica Mutual Pavilion that underscored the band's continued evolution as songwriters, live performers, and curators of immersive musical events. Across December 12 and 13, Goose unveiled "Barnaby Glimpse's Show Upon Time," a narrative-driven production that fused theatrical staging, ambitious setlists, and expansive improvisation.

Friday night marked the unveiling of the weekend's concept: a surreal, dark-carnival tale set in the fictional colonial-era town of Lovering's Hollow. Introduced by master of ceremonies Barnaby Glimpse, the band took the stage in period-inspired attire and immediately leaned into the production's theatrical scope. Animal-themed puppetry, woodwind textures from frequent collaborator Stuart Bogie, and carefully sequenced visuals transformed the arena into a living set piece.

Musically, Night One balanced narrative ambition with bold execution. Goose opened with "Dramophone" before charging through a run of fan favorites, including "Creatures," "Atlas Dogs," "Red Bird," and "Silver Rising." The set's centerpiece arrived with "Bear," which dissolved into Ted Tapes instrumental "Moby" before morphing into an unexpected cover of Pink Floyd's "Pigs (Three Different Ones)." Set Two leaned darker, featuring a first-time take on Radiohead's "Burn The Witch" and a volatile "Madhuvan" that ultimately resolved into "Dripfield." A stripped-down encore capped the evening with intimacy and restraint.

Saturday's performance shifted focus toward musical breadth and collaboration, allowing the story introduced on Night One to resolve organically through sound. Set One opened with the debut of the traditional ballad "Wild Mountain Thyme," featuring the Providence College Choir, whose multi-part harmonies expanded Goose's sonic palette. The choir returned for "Give It Time" before the band pivoted into higher gear with "Flodown," a fast-paced "Echo of a Rose," and the four-on-the-floor pulse of "Into the Myst." A debut of Brian Eno and David Byrne's "Strange Overtones" and a rare appearance of "Wysteria Lane" rewarded longtime fans before "Dawn" closed the set with a measured, expansive peak.

Set Two brought additional firepower, opening with The Band's "Life Is A Carnival" alongside a full horn section (Stuart Bogie, Dave Nelson, Jordan McLean). The horns remained onstage for a sprawling "Thatch," while "Big Modern!" grounded the set in sleek Americana. "Hot Tea" stretched into a funk-forward jam before briefly detouring into a psytrance-inspired interlude from DJ Marb Menthols, eventually snapping back into focus with "Factory Fiction."

The weekend concluded with a layered encore of "The Empress Of Organos," joined by horns and choir, bringing Goosemas XII to a definitive close. The two-night run emerged as a cohesive statement - balancing concept, execution, and improvisational risk.

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