Guns N' Roses Parted Ways With Frank Ferrer - 2025 In Review

Guns N' Roses Parted Ways With Frank Ferrer was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Guns N' Roses have announced that they have amicably parted ways with Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run. Their camp sent over the following:
The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.
Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.
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