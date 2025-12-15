Iron Maiden Marking 50 Years With Feature Documentary - 2025 In Review

Iron Maiden Marking 50 Years With Feature Documentary was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: eavy metal legends Iron Maiden have revealed that they are celebrating their 50th anniversary they are partnering with Universal Pictures Content Group to produce a feature documentary that will arrive later this year.
The group shared, "Created in partnership with Universal Pictures Content Group the long-awaited documentary is an emotive journey through Iron Maiden's 50 Year history told from the perspective of both the band and some of their most devoted followers - from longstanding superfans to film and music icons such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons.
"The documentary will also feature exclusive interviews with pivotal band members including the final interview with original vocalist, Paul Di'Anno who sadly passed away last year.
"Featuring rare archival footage, including spectacular animation of our iconic mascot, Eddie, the film explores how Iron Maiden has helped shape a cultural movement, challenging conventional views of rock music and heavy metal's broader impact on society and culture."
Paul Di'Anno Live Album Previewed With 'Phantom Of The Opera' Performance
Paul Di'Anno's Battlezone Remaster 'Fighting Back' For 40th Anniversary
Iron Maiden Launch 2026 Run For Your Lives World Tour
Iron Maiden Preview Run For Your Lives World Tour
Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'- OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues- Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended- more
Dan + Shay Share Their New Song 'Marry You Again'- Reba McEntire's 'Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'- Ashley Monroe Joins Little Big Town For 'Sucker For a Sad Song'- more
Benson Boone Returns With 'The Time of My Life' Video- Melanie Martinez Performed On TODAY- Quavo Streaming Pharrell Williams Produced 'HAAVIN'- more
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'
OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues
Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended
Sting Releases 'The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum'
Chris Cornell's 'Carry On' Remastered and Expanded
alt-J's Joe Newman aka JJerome87 Streaming Debut Album 'The Canyon'
Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'The Black Sea' Video
Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert