Liam Gallagher Addresses 2026 Oasis Speculation

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has dashed fans hopes that the band would return to the road in 2026, following their triumphant reunion this year that saw them return to the stage for a series of sold-out stadium shows across the globe.
Liam reportedly ended some of the shows on this year's tour by telling the crowd "see you next year", but he took to social media to respond to fan speculation about a 2026 tour and revealed they have no plans to perform in the new year, according to Classic Rock.
Gallagher responded "It's not happening" to an X posting about the odds that the band would return to Knebworth Park in England, the scene of their historic two-night-stand in August 1996.
A fan responded with "announce the 2026 dates" and Liam shot back, "we're not doing anything in 2026 sorry". He followed up with another fan and shared "Nothing going on next year except the [World Cup]" and in another post shared that he has "snizzle to do until 2027".
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