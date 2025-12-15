Poison's Bret Michaels Releasing 'Unbroken' Biopic and Book Next Year

Poison frontman Bret Michaels took to social media late last week to announced that he will be releasing a new book and biopic entitled Unbroken", next year.
He wrote, "UNBROKEN Then, Now and Forever - the biopic and the book officially coming 2026. If I can survive rocking out on shag mustard-colored carpet on my first guitar ('technically a ukulele'" lol) and remain as excited now as I was then, and survive the highs, the lows, good people and the downright maliciousness in the business I've chosen to be in and still get to rock with my friends with a smile on my face on the stage today. That is THE IT FACTOR - the intangible spirit that keeps me unbroken!!!"
Michaels released a song entitled "Unbroken" in 2019 that was cowritten by his daughter Jorja Michaels. 2026 may be a monumental year for Michaels as it will mark the 40th anniversary of Poison's debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In", and members of the band have stated publicly that they want to launch a major tour to celebrate the milestone. Fans will have to wait and see it that ends up happening.
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