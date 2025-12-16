Biffy Clyro Member Sitting out Tour Due To Mental Health Problems

Biffy Clyro bassist James Johnston has announced that he will not be taking part in the band's upcoming tour dates so that he can address his "mental health problems.

He shared the following: "I am heartbroken to let you know that I will not be joining the band on the upcoming tours. For some time, I have been living with mental health problems which have led to addiction issues that I have kept concealed for a long time. This has caused significant problems for myself and everyone around me. The time has come to properly address my illnesses and deal with them.

"I am extremely sorry to Simon & Ben and thank them for their continued love, patience, support and understanding throughout this time. I have recently started to receive the professional help I need and would like to reassure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"To all our fans, your support means so much to me and in the meantime, our dear friend Naomi Macleod will be taking care of bass duties, and I cannot think of a better person for the job."

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