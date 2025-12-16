Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage - 2025 In Review

Flogging Molly Frontman Dave King Had Multiple Surgeries After Brain Hemorrhage was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Flogging Molly frontman Dave King's wife and bandmate Bridget Reagan took to social media to update fans on Dave's condition after the band previously revealed that he was "battling a very serious health condition."
Bridget shared via the band's Facebook, "Hi everyone, I've wanted to reach out for some time, but it was necessary to wait until we were safely out of the woods first. On January 24th, Dave suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent two subsequent surgeries to save his life.
"He then spent two weeks in a coma, followed by varying stages of treatment and recovery. On February 28th he underwent yet another surgery and I now feel confident we are on the other side of this.
"He is now entering into the next phase of his recovery and wants nothing more than to play music again. The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future.
"I'd like to thank Dave's neurosurgeon, Mr. Kieron Sweeney and his amazing team at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Thank you. Thank you for saving my husband's life.
"To all of the nurses and staff in both St. Brigid's and Richmond Wards, thank you. Your extraordinary level of care was also integral to him being where he is today."
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