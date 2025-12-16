Ghost's Tobias Forge Says Technically He Is A Solo Artist - 2025 In Review

Ghost's Tobias Forge Says Technically He Is A Solo Artist was a top 25 story of March 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge says in a new interview that he considers himself a solo artist. Forge fronts popular masked band released their new album "Skeleta" on April 25th.

When speaking with Rolling Stone UK for their new cover story, Force shared, ""If you want to be super pragmatic, I'm technically a solo artist. I don't have to think in terms of a group, but everybody needs to understand that my job is a group effort...

"We're a group working together, but practically, if the label is asking Ghost to make a record, they don't call a group of people - they will call me because it's my responsibility. So, as a creator and a writer, I don't think that there is such a thing as an end until the actual end."

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