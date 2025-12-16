Stryper's Michael Sweet To Undergo Surgery In Cancer Fight

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet revealed to fans last week that will be undergoing surgery again in his thyroid cancer fight after a malignant nodule was discovered.
Sweet shared this update via social media last Tuesday (December 9th): "A lot of you have been asking about my health and well being so I wanted to give you an update. First, thank you all for your continued thoughts and prayers. It always means the world and I can't thank you enough for taking the time to think of me
"I spoke to my endocrinologist and unfortunately the biopsy that was performed on 11/17 (a nodule in my right thyroid) came back positive. Malignant. I'm scheduled for a CT and an ultrasound next Monday 12/15 (following the Christmas show) and then I'll be meeting with my doctor/surgeon on 12/22 to figure out a plan moving forward.
"We start recording the new Stryper album on 12/28 and that will remain on schedule. Once we finish tracking, I'll be undergoing another surgery to remove my right thyroid and the nodule itself.
"This is papilary thyroid cancer, so the good news that it's slow growing and something that my doctor seems very optimistic about. Interestingly enough, I sang the album "When We Were Kings" 2 months (to the day) after my first thyroidectomy, and I never felt better vocally.
"Unfortunately (and more recently), I've been experiencing a few issues vocally and it feels a little more "crowded" in there. Now I understand why. My sincere apologies for not being to perform at 100% lately. It's been a bit of a burden to be honest, but I'm confident that things will get better.
"Even though it's concerning to even hear the 'C' word (much less be diagnosed with it), I believe that it will be behind me soon enough. I'll get in and deal with it and heal up and be ready for 2026.
"Please don't worry about me as I know and trust that God has a plan.
"I've always felt some kind of peace in being able to ask for prayer here. Whether it's for someone else or for myself, you always take the time to do that and it is a true blessing. It's been a constant in my life and I believe that you all are friends. Family.
"I love you guys and I can't wait to see you on the road in 2026. Merry Christmas and I hope you all are enjoying the new Stryper Christmas Album! Always remember - He Is The Reason For The Season"
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