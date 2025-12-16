Testament Plan Thrash Of The Titans Tour With Overkill and Destruction

Testament have announced that they will be launching a U.S. leg of their Thrash Of The Titans world tour next spring that will also feature Overkill and Destruction.

Frontman Chuck Billy had this to say, "2026 looks like it is going to start with an explosion with the 'Thrash Of The Titans Tour.' Joining us will be our Metal Brothers Overkill and Destruction. Our friendship has almost reached 4 decades. This is gonna be a Thrash Metal show you don't wanna miss!"

Overkill's Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth shared, "March can't come soon enough. We are stoked to be part of this killer package, that will lay waste to the States! Let's get this show on the road!"

Destruction's Marcel "Schmier" Schirmer added, "This is killer news - the Thrash Of The Titans tour is finally hitting America! So many fans have been shouting for this, and now it's happening. The best tours happen when you roll with bands you respect, bands you can raise hell with - and when the bill just hits hard."

3/14 - Portland, OR - Roseland theater

3/15 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

3/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the Complex

3/18 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

3/20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

3/21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

3/22 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre

3/24 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

3/25 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

3/27 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

3/28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3/29 - Reading, PA - Club Reverb

3/31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4/1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

4/3 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4/4 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

4/5 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

4/8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

4/10 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre (no Overkill)

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