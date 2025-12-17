Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Toys In The Attic' 50th Anniversary (2025 In Review)

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Toys In The Attic' 50th Anniversary was a top 25 story of April 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: The 50th anniversary of Aerosmith's beloved "Toys In The Attic" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: We dust off Toys in the Attic, the breakthrough third album for Aerosmith in April 1975. Toys in the Attic was the foothold to climbing the sales charts on their way to becoming America's most popular and influential hard rock band.

Containing perennial favorites "Walk This Way","Sweet Emotion", the first anti-child abuse song "Uncle Salty", the circular contagion of "No More, No More", a swingin' cover of Bullmoose Jackson's bawdy "Big Ten Inch", and the riff rock title song, Toys in the Attic showed that my guests Steven Tyler, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer, along with bassist Tom Hamilton and lead guitarist Joe Perry, were not toying around.

Contrary to what you might assume, through their first two albums Aerosmith struggled to get noticed. In this classic rock interview, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer reminded me that "Dream On" from their debut by then had been released as a single three times, and flopped twice.

Sure, a few of us intrepid radio deejays played it plus by several songs on Get Your Wings (my efforts were confirmed years later in the band's autobiography Walk This Way when Aerosmith noted that, outside of the Boston base, their next biggest crowds & sales circa 1973-74 were in Marion, Ohio), but Toys in the Attic changed all that in Spring 1975, eventually racking up over eight million copies sold and a ranking of #229 on Rolling Stone magazine's Top 500 Albums of All Time list. Stream the episode here

Related Stories

Aerosmith Share 'Dream On' Visual As Legendary Edition Arrives

Aerosmith Star Talks Close Enemies As New Album Arrives

Aerosmith Sharing Grat Track From Forthcoming Legendary Edition

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Paid Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song (2025 In Review)

News > Aerosmith