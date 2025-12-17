Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars (2025 In Review)

Black Sabbath May Continue As Avatars was a top 25 story of April 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: As the original lineup of Black Sabbath prepared to take the stage for one final time this July, Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon was open to the idea of the band living on as ABBA-Styled Avatars.

Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward reunited for The Back To The Beginning concert on July 5th at Villa Park in their home town of Birmingham, England that featured an impressive roster of special guests ranging from Metallica to Pantera, and even former Ozzy guitarist Jake. E. Lee.

The legendary band are considered the godfathers of heavy metal and Sharon was asked if she would consider the band living on as avatars by Metal Hammer via music-news.com, she responded, "Sure I would, yeah. Technology keeps moving on and on. You can do incredible things now, so what you could do in five years will be even better. You never know what the opportunities are."

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