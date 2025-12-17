Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club (2025 In Review)

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club was a top 25 story of April 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: The title track to Metallica's 1986 album "Master Of Puppets" is the latest track from the iconic metal band's catalog to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.
The remastered version of "Master Of Puppets" sat at 1,000,612,605 streams at press time, joining the previous Billions Club tracks "Enter Sandman" (1.65 bil) and "Nothing Else Matters" (1.3 bil).
The band shared, "We're psyched to share that 'Master of Puppets' has just made its way into Spotify's Billions Club - Thank you! Send it on its way to two billion, and listen to every member of the Billions Club at metallica.lnk.to/MoP-Billions."
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