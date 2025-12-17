Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Episode Planned For The Masked Singer

The next season of the Masked Singer is set to include an "Ozzyfest Night" that will pay tribute late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, according to a new report by Variety.
The "Ozzfest Night" will include a "special tribute by 'Masked Singer' alum Kelly Osbourne (Season 2's Ladybug) saluting her father's musical influence", according to the report.
Season 14 of "The Masked Singer," is scheduled to kick off with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, January 7th at 8 PM, ET on Fox.
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