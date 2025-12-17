Singled Out: Caster Volor's At Least We Still Have Our Rock 'N' Roll

Caster Volor recently released their new album "Paracosm" and to celebrate we asked Steven Pollixx Volor to tell us about the track "At Least We Still Have Our Rock 'N' Roll". Here is the story:

The song "At Least We Still Have Our Rock 'N' Roll" was written during the Covid-19 lockdown. Whether you agreed with the lock downs or not, the fact is a lot of people were forced into isolation, and we of course were amongst them. Our jobs weren't deemed essential, so all we had was time and music.

Our singer, Alex wrote the lyrics expressing how he felt being isolated from everyone and how the only thing left to maintain his sanity was music. "I found myself spending all day, every day listening to music more than usual, and it came to me to write a song using song titles from all my favorite bands as lyrics to express what I was going through, and to pay homage to them for helping me keep my sanity during this uncertain time."

It was then that Steven (lead guitar) and Alex (vocals) put together the entire piece as a duo. With Steven writing and recording the drums, bass, and guitars and Alex doing the vocals, the song was recorded back in 2020.

However, upon putting together our latest release, Paracosm, Alex suggested we put this song on this upcoming album and after a little while of going back and forth, we made the decision and presented it to the rest of the band re-recording it as a whole band.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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