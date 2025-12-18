Metallica Stream Qatar Performance Of 1997 Classic 'Fuel'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1997 classic, "Fuel", from a recent show in Doha, Qatar.

"Fuel" was the opening track and third single from Metallica's Reload album, which delivered the California outfit its third straight No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, following 1991's self-titled record (aka The Black Album), and 1996's "Load."

The November 30 concert at Lusail International Circuit in Doha was a part of the group's ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "Ride The Lightning" classic, "Fade To Black", from one the band's final shows of the year.

Watch the two live videos from Qatar here.

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