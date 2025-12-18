Peter Criss Recalls Last Conversation With Ace Frehley

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss revealed the final conversation that he has with his former bandmate Ace Frehley shortly before the legendary guitarist passed away.

Criss recalled the conversation during a new interview with Billboard where he discussed KISS recently being one of a recipients of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, as well as his forthcoming solo album.

The original members of the iconic band received the honor during a ceremony in the Oval Office at The White House earlier this month, and Peter says that spoke to Ace shortly before his death and Frehley was really excited for the recognition .

"That was really hard for me," Criss shared. "He was so excited. He was like, 'Wow Cat, I can't believe we're getting this award!' I haven't heard him that excited for a while. He was getting ready to tour again, working on his new album...He was really up."

Criss says Frehley's daughter Monique accepted his medal during the White House event and her mother and Frehley's ex-wife Jeanette was also there. "I got to sit next to Ace's empty chair, where his medal was," Criss says. "I'm still mourning over him. I can't believe he's gone. We were extremely close. It's been very hard."

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