Singled Out: Me The Machine's War In Silence

Alternative singer-songwriter and actor Me The Machine recently released "War In Silence," in collaboration with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka and artist Ando San, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When I started working on my album, I knew right away I wanted it to be a multi-genre collision of all the sounds that I love, and nu-metal is a genre that is deeply rooted in how I grew up. Working with Akira Yamaoka, a producer who is a legend and a master of this kind of sound, I knew he would know exactly what to do. So, when I pitched the idea to him, he already had some ideas in mind.

The idea of releasing "War In Silence" right now came up because my previous single had a softer approach. It was such a meaningful pivotal point in my career that I knew the only way to go was 360 and introduce a harsher sound prepare people to the eclectic nature of the album, also as soon as I heard the guitar that Akira wrote, I knew how powerful it was they just show up unannounced, unapologetically and with a big bang, giving me the idea and feeling that this song needed to talk about relevant, powerful with a purpose. It's such a dark era of our country, and of the world in general. I thought it was imperative as an artist to use your platform, whether it's small or huge, to break the silence and scream from the top of my lungs my disdain for how we are treating one another.

Ando San, the artist featured in the song is truly one of my best friends and, I admire him so much cause he's not only an amazing musician whose music says something, it's strong and has so much feeling, but also he's a tremendous human being with a big heart and I just knew he would be the perfect person to further help me spread a message. So thankful to have the opportunity to do the music I love with people I love, and things that I love. Thank you for listening.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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