The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray Went On Hiatus Over Health Concerns (2025 In Review)

The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray Went On Hiatus Over Health Concerns was a top 25 story of April 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (AP) Doug Gray, lead singer and founding member of legendary southern rock and country group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB), is taking a hiatus from the road due to health concerns.
The MTB will journey ahead and continue performing live on its 2025 All Our Friends Tour as planned. "Taking care of business as I always do," says Gray. "Thanks and see you soon."
Things appeared to have cleared up as The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) announced earlier this month that they were kicking off 2026 with a coast-to-coast slate of headlining dates on their newly announced While I'm Young Tour. Beginning in January, the tour brings the legendary southern rock group to major theaters, casinos, and performing arts centers across the country, along with a weeklong appearance aboard the 70's Rock & Romance Cruise.
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