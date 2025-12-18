Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpassed One Billion Spotify Streams (2025 In Review)

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpassed One Billion Spotify Streams was a top 25 story of April 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Van Halen have officially joined Spotify's Billions Club after their 1984 chart topping song "Jump" surpassed one billion streams on the music platform.
Alex Van Halen took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He wrote, "Van Halen's 'Jump' has officially joined @spotify's Billions Club for hitting one billion streams. Thanks to all the fans for listening!"
"Jump" now joins a host of hit classic rock tracks to be part of Spotify's Billions Club including Aerosmith's "Dream On", Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" and Metallica's "Master Of Puppets", "Enter Sandman" and Nothing Else Matters."
"Jump" signaled a departure for the band, the keyboard heavy track was part of the band's "1984" album and spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart.
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