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Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News (2025 In Review)

12-19-2025
Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News (2025 In Review)

Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News was a top 25 story of April 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Bad Company have spoken to Billboard about their long overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Of Fame later this year. The Rock Hall revealed last night that the iconic band will finally be inducted after being eligible since 1999.

Frontman Paul Rodgers told Billboard, "It is pretty amazing and very cool to be part of an iconic American institution that celebrates music, musicians and sometimes unsung heroes behind the scenes.

"I know that our fans, friends and some media have wanted this for a long time, so they will be pleased at last. I am looking forward to seeing some old friends, reconnecting with (fellow inductee) Chubby Checker - maybe do the twist?"

Drummer Simon Kirke shared, "It's been a long time coming... I'm not taking anything away from the [Rock Hall] committee; they had their reasons, but it's a welcome addition, if you will."

Guitarist Mick Ralphs added, "I am elated and think that Bad Company's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is fantastic!"

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Bad Company React To Rock Hall Induction News (2025 In Review)

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