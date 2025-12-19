John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen (2025 In Review)

John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen was a top 25 story of April 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (SFM) American music icon John Fogerty had a big weekend. On Saturday, April 26, the Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee was celebrated at the American Music Honors, presented by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in NJ.

The special evening - hosted by Brian Williams and created to celebrate artists who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music within national consciousness - featured multiple performances by Fogerty including his indelible hits "Bad Moon Rising," "Proud Mary," and "Fortunate Son." Bruce Springsteen shared the stage with Fogerty for those performances, and delivered his induction speech, calling him "the Hank Williams of our generation" adding that "People ask what songs I wish I'd written. My answer? John Fogerty's entire catalog."

Fogerty's appearance at the American Music Honors followed a headlining set at New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 24, which hometown paper The Times Picayune hailed as a "home run" in a front-page rave review. With his sons Shane and Tyler as part of his band, the soon-to-be 80-year-old performed his classic hits that continue to shape the sound of American music today. As Gambit New Orleans put it in their review, "The legendary singer-songwriter was all smiles and energy on stage... It's impossible to overstate the importance of Fogerty to rock music."

Related Stories

John Fogerty Celebrates His 81st Birthday Ahead Of Receiving Johnny Mercer Award

John Fogerty Joins The Joe Rogan Experience For Epic Interview

John Fogerty Announces 'Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition)'

John Fogerty and Steve Winwood Teaming Up For The Legacy Tour

News > John Fogerty