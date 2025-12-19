Megadeth Declare 'Let There Be Shred' With New Video

Metal icons Megadeth have given fans another taste of their forthcoming self-titled final album with the release of their "Let There Be Shred' single and video, ahead of the album's arrival on January 23rd.

The new video was directed by Keith Leman and features band frontman Dave Mustaine participating in a mixed martial arts battle alongside live performance footage.

"When Megadeth started we said we would be fast and furious...we said so on the flyers we handed out," Dave Mustaine says. "This song is fast and furious. Know it! It has a very hooky chorus that draws you in and you can't help but play air guitar and headbang to this one.

"It's the second video from the new record that we made with Keith [Leman], who also directed 'I Don't Care.' It was a blast to make and it's a tribute to my first Sensei, Benny 'The Jet' Urquidez and my Professor, Reggie Almieda. Everyone on the set was really stoked to see each of us do our stunts. In the end, we got the balance of shredding and ass kicking just right!"

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