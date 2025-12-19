Singled Out: N.Y.C.'s Lyin Eyes

N.Y.C. just released their "Built To Destroy" album and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist Tommy Bolan to tell us about the single "Lyin Eyes."Here is the story:

I wanted to show a different groove of N.Y.C. with Lyin Eyes.T he song takes you on Emotional Roller Coaster both Musically and Lyrically. A Journey of Reflection to Resentment laced with Pain and Confusion as you sort the game of life out .

I crafted it so It starts on a lonely haunting vibe as the reflection begins and then as the lyrics and music progress the anger and frustration set in and I wanted the music to reflect that build up and back and forth. It's the Final realization of the Facts and the Truth of the situation that pushes the song harder and clarifies it for you.

Also, I wanted it to go out on a lonely vibe similar to the intro....but by this time you have vented it all and the shouting is done. Now have grown and moved on and have cleansed yourself of all the emotional debris.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th

News > N.Y.C.