Damiano David Rocked 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio (2025 In Review)

Damiano David Rocked 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Maneskin frontman Damiano David has shared a "Live From Vevo Studio" performance video for his brand new single "Voices", from his solo album "Funny Little Fears".

Damiano shared, "'VOICES' is about my inner battle-everything that pulled me away from myself and from really understanding what I wanted... and more importantly, what I didn't want. This song is the final piece before the full story unfolds with the album.

" Funny Little Fears is basically my emotional diary from this past year. Writing it helped me work through some deep emotional blocks and anxiety, and let me show a more personal, maybe unexpected, side of myself-both musically and as a person. Releasing 'VOICES' before the album feels like opening the last door, inviting everyone into my inner world, without fear."

"Voices" follows the previously released singles "Next Summer," "Born With A Broken Heart," and "Silverlines" which are all set to feature on the album.

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