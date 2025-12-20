Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang (2025 In Review)

Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Riff Revealed By Wolfgang was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Wolfgang Van Halen is one of the stars that will be taking part in Black Sabbath's final concert this July and he revealed in a new interview that one of his late father's favorite guitar riffs came from the legendary metal band.
Van Halen spoke with Loudwire Nights about his forthcoming Mammoth album and lead single and video "The End", and during the chat he was asked about his participation in the Back To The Beginning show, which will be the final performance of Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath.
"You know, my family lineage is intertwined and has gone way back with the likes of Ozzy," Van Halen shared. "My dad was very, very close with Tony [Iommi], probably the closest of any other guitar players out there. It was a crazy honor to be there for the Hall of Fame induction as well as this. It's a crazy thing."
He continued, "There are some legends out there where it's just like, they can't be replicated and they're just so original - they started a movement. My dad was very much - he kind of focused on his stuff. But anytime my dad gave cred to something else, that meant it was, like, legit. And he always told me one of his favorite guitar riffs was 'Into the Void' by Black Sabbath. There's just nothing better, man."
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