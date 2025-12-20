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Metallica's James Hetfield Shares Christmas Surprise

12-20-2025
Metallica's James Hetfield Shares Christmas Surprise

Metallica are in a festive mood and have gifted fans a visualizer video of frontman James Hetfield narrating Clement-Clarke Moore classic Christmas poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas."

James' rendition of the poem, which is best known by the unofficial title "Twas The Night Before Christmas," originally premiered on the band's SiriusXM channel Maximum Metallica and was followed by a visualizer release on YouTube.

The band state in the video description, "Grab your cocoa and settle in by the fire before your long winter's nap for a reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas by Papa Het.". Watch it below:

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